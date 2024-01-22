Kevin Hart Submits Bombshell Evidence in Plea for Restraining Order in Legal Battle With Blogger Tasha K And Ex-Assistant

In December of last year, Kevin Hart filed a lawsuit against Tasha K, accusing the gossip blogger of extortion.

via: Radar Online

Hart revealed the non-disclosure agreement signed by his ex-assistant Miesha Shakes as part of his defamation lawsuit against his former employee and blogger Tasha K.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the evidence submitted in court by the comedian as part of his plea for a restraining order and injunction.

Last month, Kevin sued the duo over an interview Miesha did with Tasha. The entertainer said Miesha made several false claims about him in her sit-down.

Miesha worked for Kevin from August 2017 to October 2020.

In his suit, Kevin claimed an associate of Tasha contacted his team before she published the interview. He claimed the associate said the interview would be shelved IF Kevin coughed up $250k.

Kevin said he refused to pay and contacted the police. His team fired off a cease and desist letter to Tasha demanding she not post the interview due to Miesha being under an NDA and due to her making alleged false claims about him.

Tasha blew off the cease-and-desist letter and decided to publish the interview.

Kevin then filed a civil lawsuit over alleged extortion and defamation. His lawsuit read, “[Tasha] has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, weeks after filing his lawsuit, Kevin filed a motion for a restraining order and injunction that would order Tasha to immediately remove the interview from her social media platforms.

Kevin said he watched the interview where “Shakes made statements about me that were simply false, including that I supposedly made a secret video recording of a sexual encounter and faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident. I did not record any such video, and I have never faced criminal charges in connection with that alleged incident or any related matters.”

In an emotional declaration, Kevin wrote, “Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in large part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me. That perception is of particular concern in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects, such as the Jumanji franchise, Fatherhood, Captain Underpants, the Secret Life of Pets, and others.”

The comedian added, “I also endorse various national brands, and those endorsement deals depend in part on a public perception of my reputation, respectability, and character.”

Kevin attached to his motion the NDA signed by Miesha.

The agreement was executed on October 22, 2020 — after her employment ended. Per the deal, Kevin agreed to pay Miesha $30k per year for a period of three years and health insurance for 36 months.

Miesha agreed to not disclose confidential information learned during her employment — and would not exploit Kevin’s name without his advance written consent.

A judge has yet to rule on Kevin’s request for a restraining order.