Kevin Hart Says He Hopes Katt Williams' Comedy Tour with Ex-Wife Goes Well [Video]

On Monday, Torrei, who shares two children with ex-husband Kevin Hart, announced on Instagram that she would be joining Katt Williams on multiple upcoming dates of The Dark Matter Tour. The comedian, actress, and singer will be performing in Charlotte on Jan. 27, Orlando on Feb. 2, and Tampa on Feb. 3.

“Come see me live with my good friend [Katt Williams] on the Dark Matter Tour,” Torrei told her followers, adding that additional dates would be announced “soon.”

TMZ caught up with Kevin Hart, to get his thoughts.

Hart is wishing his ex-wife and Katt Williams well as they prepare to hit the road together — which is about the nicest thing he could say … considering the team-up here.