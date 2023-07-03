Kevin Federline Won’t Force Sons to See Britney Spears Before Hawaii Move: Report

Kevin Federline isn’t gonna drag his sons over to Britney Spears’ house to say goodbye before they leave for Hawaii.

via: Page Six

The former dancer reportedly isn’t forcing Sean Preston, 17, or Jayden James, 16, to bid their estranged mom farewell, according to TMZ.

An insider told the outlet that Federline, 45, is apparently encouraging the boys to see Spears, 41, before the big move – but won’t make them see her if they don’t want to.

The source added that Spears’ sons have yet to make up their minds on whether they’ll visit the “Toxic” singer.

Page Six previously confirmed in May that Federline was uprooting his family to Hawaii so they could escape the media attention surrounding Spears post-conservatorship.

Federline revealed at the time that his second wife, Victoria Prince, got a job offer in the Aloha State.

We exclusively reported that Spears was OK with her sons making the move.

“To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation,” her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, wrote in a legal letter to Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

However, Rosengart wasn’t so friendly to the DJ and blasted him for publicly going after Spears over the past year instead of handling their issues in private.

“I was particularly concerned because your client previously — and appallingly — violated their privacy, while egregiously violating Britney’s privacy, by releasing a private video of Britney with her children, which was preceded by a tabloid television interview,” Rosengart added, referring to footage of Spears arguing with their sons and Federline’s bombshell ITV appearance last year.

Rosengart also found Kaplan’s claim that Federline wanted to protect his kids from the spotlight quite laughable.

“It was also ironic [that you said] the children wanted to be ‘more sheltered from the media’s scrutiny.’ That is commendable. But [Federline’s] media interview did nothing to shelter them; instead, it publicized the issue in the media,” he argued.

Rosengart ended his letter by calling Spears a “loving and supportive mother.”

Last month, Spears’ fans spread rumors that Federline was only moving to Hawaii with his kids in an attempt to extend the number of years Spears has to pay him child support.