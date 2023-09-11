Kevin Federline Reportedly Wants More Child Support From Britney Spears

Kevin Federline is thinking of going to court to ask for an increase in child support from Britney Spears.

via: The Blast

On the morning of Monday, September 11, news slipped out that Kevin Federline was thinking about going to court to try to get more child support from the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer. The former couple had been married from 2004 to 2007.

It’s been reported that the “Toxic” singer hasn’t physically seen her children in almost two years now, and since he has full custody of both children, K-Fed is looking to get more child support while he still can.

Kevin is currently getting $40,000 per month for both Sean and Jayden, as per TMZ, which says that number was calculated when Britney and Kevin were both splitting custody of their two kids 50/50. However, the boys have seemingly chosen to spend more time with their father and haven’t spent much time with Britney in years.

Sean is turning 18 on September 14, so child support for him will end at that time. Sources told the Daily Mail last week that Britney is actually feeling “relieved” to have to stop paying child support for at least one of her children.

“Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting,” a source claimed. “Britney is happy to help Sean and Jayden. There is nothing she wouldn’t do for her sons. But this would go directly to them after they turn 18 instead of Kevin.”

On August 1, 2023, Kevin Federline packed up his family and moved to Hawaii after his wife, former volleyball player Victoria Prince, was offered a job at a sports department at a university in the state. Several fans felt that Kevin might be trying to exploit a loophole to get more child support out of the pop star, as child support can last up to age 18 in Hawaii, as long as a child is enrolled in an accredited college, university, vocational school, or trade school.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Sources told the Daily Mail that the initial child support ruling was made in California and is still following California laws. As per the outlet:

“Under the revised statute 576B-611 (2016) if child support was established in another state then the state in which it was established has exclusive jurisdiction, stating verbatim: ‘In a proceeding to modify a child support order, the law of the state that is determined to have issued the initial controlling order governs the duration of the obligation of support.’”

According to that information, Sean’s child support will end on September 14, 2023 and will end at that time. Britney will continue paying child support for Jayden until he turns 18 on September 12, 2024, according to the Daily Mail. However, TMZ reports that Jayden’s child support will continue until he graduates high school in 2025.

TMZ says that Kevin is looking for at least $20,000 more in child support for Jayden since Sean’s child support will be coming to an end before the month is up, citing that he has full physical custody of Jayden. The outlet had previously reported that both boys declined to see their mother in person before heading off to Hawaii and haven’t seen her in person for almost two years now.