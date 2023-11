Kesha is standing with Cassie.

The pop titan, who’s currently on tour, changed a line referencing P. Diddy in the wake of Cassie’s lawsuit accusing the rapper of rape and abuse spanning over a decade..

Her 2009 hit “Tik Tok” goes: Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.”

However, during a performance on Friday in Oakland, Calif., Kesha sang: “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”

