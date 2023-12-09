Kerry Washington Says “I Will Be There” For Possible ‘Scandal’ Movie [Video]

Kerry Washington is down to see Olivia Pope on the big screen!

via: Vibe

The acclaimed actress was asked about Shonda Rhimes‘ show during a conversation with Extra TV. She answered the question head-on and asserted that she would be involved. “That is a question for Shonda Rhimes—I will be there if it happens,” she responded.

Rhimes also talked about potentially bringing Kerry’s character, Olivia Pope, back for a different series. “Oh, Olivia Pope. I like that character so much, even when she was bad. I like that character so much, she’s very interesting,” she told IMdb.

If you don’t remember, Washington played Pope for seven seasons on the political drama series. The hit ABC show took place in Washington, D.C., focusing on Pope’s crisis management firm, Olivia Pope & Associates (OPA). Scandal also centers itself on the White House, the White House’s key players, and the ever-messy political scene. The show came to an end in 2018.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kerry opened up about the success of her memoir. She stated that Thicker Than Water has allowed her fans to be honest with themselves—and even with her.

“The biggest thing that happened is often when people read the book is that they immediately start to tell me their family secrets, and I feel really honored that the book has created a space of safety where people feel like they can be their real selves.”

The Emmy-nominated actress recently shared an excerpt from her book with Entertainment Weekly. In the bit, she detailed why she refuses to play the “white girl’s best friend.” She recalled how her role alongside Meg Ryan in 2004’s Against The Ropes led her to that decision.

“In it, I played [Meg Ryan’s] coworker and confidante — this was becoming a new niche for me, the white girl’s best friend…When Harry Met Sally is, to this day, one of my top three movies of all time, so once I’d played Meg Ryan’s best friend, playing the role against anyone else would have been a lateral move. It’s not that I wanted to be the star of the film; I wanted my characters to be in a story of their own. I didn’t want to be an accessory to a white woman’s journey.”