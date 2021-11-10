Kenya Moore Says Ramona Singer Was ‘Blatantly Disrespectful’ on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ [Video]

Ramona Singer might be able to show her ass around the ladies of New York, but ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Kenya Moore is certainly not the one!

Kenya says she had to check Ramona’s ‘disrespectful’ behavior while filming Peacock’s ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.‘

via Page Six:

“In the beginning, she just seemed to be very rude. She cursed at me within 30 minutes of meeting her,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 50, said of her “New York City” counterpart in an exclusive interview with Page Six.

“I’m not going to get along with someone who is just so blatantly disrespectful,” Moore continued, noting that she is “not the girl to be disrespectful with.”

The former “Dancing With the Stars” Season 30 competitor added, “Maybe she doesn’t know my street cred, but she found out.”

Indeed, previews for “UGT” see Moore clapping back at Singer, 64, after the latter “Housewife” shouts, “Oh, f–k you,” while aboard a boat.

Without missing a beat, Moore puts the belligerent pinot grigio enthusiast in her place. “What you’re not going to do is say, ‘F–k you,’ to me,” she asserts, later asking, “Who the f–k do you think you are, Ramona?”

Though she felt good about standing up to Singer, Moore admitted that taking a ride on the Ramona Coaster was no fun at all.

“You know you’re not going anywhere. It was like, I’m just doing it now for the sake of abusing myself,” she told us of trying to communicate with her fellow Bravo star. “Because the more you kept trying to talk to her and talk sense into her, it was like hitting your head against a brick wall.”

Moore also shared her thoughts on Page Six’s exclusive report about Singer’s alleged comment that launched Bravo’s recent investigation into racism.

“I’d hate to speculate on something like that. I don’t know her well enough and I didn’t personally firsthand witness anything,” Moore said. “That could be very damaging to someone, especially if it’s not true. I just would like to have more evidence or know more about what is alleged or just simply wait until it’s an actual fact or not.”

Singer reputedly said, “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show” in reference to Eboni K. Williams after Luann de Lesseps asked Williams to leave her home following a tense “RHONY” scene. (Singer, who was cleared after an internal investigation, has denied making any such remark.)

Moore went on to say that she didn’t walk away from “UGT” with the feeling that Singer is racist.

“I didn’t get that sense,” the “Gone With the Wind Fabulous” songstress said. “I got the sense that she was just a jerk.”

Luckily for Moore, there were plenty of women with whom she got along swimmingly in the Caribbean — including longtime “RHOA” bestie Cynthia Bailey (though the two got into a “little tiff”), de Lesseps (“RHONY”), Kyle Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”).

“I was excited that they were finally putting something together, but I was most excited when I finally started to hear the names of the other girls,” Moore said of being asked to participate in the first all-star season, expressing her intrigue in getting to know everyone other than Singer.

“That’s what made me say yes. I thought it was a great idea and then when I saw the other cast members, I was like, ‘Oh yes, count me in!’”

Moore — who said that “UGT” and all its “amazing” drama will “blow [fans’] socks off” — told us that she found her strongest ally in Gorga, 42.

“My turn-up buddy was Melissa. I love Melissa so much. I called her my ‘Little Flawless,’ like that was her rap name,” she said. “We’re connected in a way. We’re the fun girls. We like to party, dance, crack jokes [and] just do silly stuff. I would have to say I probably had the most fun with her.”

Watch the interview below. “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” begins streaming Thursday, Nov. 18, on Peacock.