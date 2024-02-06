Kenya Moore Opens Up About Finalizing Her Divorce from Marc Daly, Reveals He's Now Engaged [Video] | lovebscott.com

Kenya Moore is navigating the challenging waters of single motherhood. She recently opened up about her restrained relationship with her ex, Marc Daly.

The former couple embarked on their journey of marriage in June 2017.

A little more than a year later, in November 2018, they welcomed a baby girl named Brooklyn into their lives. However, their marital bliss was short-lived, and by September 2019, they decided to call it quits.

Despite their marriage ending, however, the legal proceedings for their divorce are still in process. And while Moore has spoken out about the difficulty of co-parenting with Daly in the past, things appear to have worsened over time.

During an appearance on ‘The Breakfast Club’ Moore shared an update when it comes to finalizing her divorce from her ex, and also shared that he now has a new fiancée. She also touched on co-parenting and says he has not seen their daughter since last March.