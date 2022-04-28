  1. Home
  2. News

Kenya Moore Is 'So Happy That Bravo Is Living' for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Peach Promo Shoot [Video]

April 28, 2022 4:07 PM PST

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is back this Sunday and the ladies are showing up and showing out!

Ahead of the season 14 premiere, the ladies got together for a bonus cast photo to usher in a new RHOA era.

“So excited for this Sunday! What are you most excited about?” asked Kenya on Instagram while sharing the latest promo teaser. “So happy @bravotv is living for our social media shoot! We have a lot more in store so hold on to your weaves!!!”

We’re holding on to our weaves — and our edges. ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 14 premieres this Sunday at 8/7c on Bravo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@kenya)

Share This Post

Tags:The Real Housewives Of Atlanta