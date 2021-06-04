Kenya Moore Calls Out Garcelle Beauvais for Seemingly Pulling 'Race Card' on Kyle Richards [Photos]

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore seemingly shades “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais.

It all stems from last season on RHOBH, when Kyle Richards sponsored a charity event with an auction during Season Ten. Garcelle placed a bid on one of the products but did not pay for it. Kyle chastised her co-star during the reunion special, exacerbating the situation. On the current season of RHOBH, Garcelle told Kyle that she didn’t enjoy it when he publicly chastised her. If it had been one of the other white women, Garcelle wondered if Kyle would have acted the same way. Kyle stated that it was not a racial problem, and the two agreed to go on.

While they seemed to clear the air, cue “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore adding her opinion on the matter.

“I don’t think @KyleRichards calling Garcelle out about not paying her donation has anything to do with color,” she tweeted on Thursday night. “It’s not a black or white issue it’s a green issue. Let’s not pull the race card every episode. They weren’t cool at the time. Glad they talked it through #RHOBH”

I don’t think @KyleRichards calling Garcelle out about not paying her donation has anything to do with color. It’s not a black or white issue it’s a green issue. Let’s not pull the race card every episode. They weren’t cool at the time. Glad they talked it through #RHOBH — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) June 4, 2021

But Kenya later soften her stance.

Hi @raesanni @GarcelleB paid once she was made aware of the oversight. Others did not. IMO Kyle would have called ANYONE out who she was beefing with-black OR white. I’m a fan of @GarcelleB and @EboniKWilliams is a beast! We can be objective to facts and sensitive. ?? https://t.co/Rlo3pe56bo — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) June 4, 2021

It could be that Kenya and Kyle bonded during the filming of the Real Housewives All Star special, and Kenya decided to take up for her friend.