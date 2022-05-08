Kendrick Lamar Shares New Song 'The Heart Part 5,' Deepfakes Kanye, OJ, Will Smith & More in Accompanying Video

Kendrick Lamar is back with a new song & new video.

“The Heart Part 5” is Kendrick’s the rapper’s first single from his forthcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and his first new track as a lead artist since 2018.

via Pitchfork:

In the video, directed by Dave Free and Lamar, the rapper’s face morphs into several deepfakes, including OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, and Nipsey Hussle. The lyrics often align with the person he’s resembling, discussing bipolar disorder when he’s West and murder when he’s the late Hussle. It opens with this quote attributed to Oklama: “I am. All of us.”

In the video’s credits, Deep Voodoo was credited for doing the deepfake work. There’s also a “special thanks” shout out to South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Earlier this year, it was reported that Lamar was producing a new live action comedy alongside the duo.

Watch the video below.