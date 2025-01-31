Home > NEWS

Kendrick Lamar Was The "Right Person" To Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, Roc Nation CEO Says

BY: Walker

Published 1 minute ago

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez has explained why Kendrick Lamar is the “right person” to perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans next month.

“He’s had an incredible year, very deserving of the attention,” Perez told NOLA on Thursday (Jan. 30). Lamar set the tone for 2024 with a show-stopping verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” From there, the pgLang founder and Drake engaged in one of the biggest rap feuds in recent years, which most would agree he won, followed by his surprise sixth studio album, GNX.

Perez added, “The Grammys also acknowledged that. That’s part of the consideration.” Notably, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has five nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. In total, he’s vying for seven awards at the upcoming ceremony, slated to air on Sunday (Feb. 2).

When asked why Lamar was chosen over a NOLA native such as Lil Wayne, Perez said, “Kendrick’s richness and culture is really a nod to New Orleans.” She further explained, “We have to take into consideration (that) whoever is going to perform can speak to music culture, regardless of age. It has to nod to real music, regardless of the genre. And Kendrick does that.”

Perez went on to acknowledge that Lil Wayne was “definitely” in the conversation, but ultimately, “Kendrick is the right person for the show at this moment.” The Pulitzer Prize winner is expected to bring out SZA during the halftime show on Feb. 9, just two months before the duo hits the road for their “Grand National Tour” across North America. So far, other special guests have yet to be revealed.

via: Rap-Up

