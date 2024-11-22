Home > NEWS

Kendrick Lamar Drops Unexpected New Album ‘GNX’

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Kendrick Lamar just dropped the album. ‘GNX,’ a new 12-track record, caps off his biggest year yet.

Lamar solidified his bid for 2024 rap MVP status with the surprise arrival of GNX on streaming platforms Friday (Nov. 22) around noon ET. The album’s sudden release came just after a brief, one-minute teaser appeared on YouTube, sparking hopes that it marked the beginning of a larger promotional push. But Lamar wasn’t done yet. He quickly followed up with the release of GNX, a 12-track project that dropped without warning.

SZA reunites with her former Top Dawg Entertainment label for the smooth collaboration “Luther,” while Dot brings new energy to a reworked version of Debbie’s Deb’s classic “When I Hear Music” on “Squabble Up,” which was originally previewed under the name “Broccoli.”

Speculation had swirled around K.Dot’s next project following his public back-and-forth with Drake, and the Compton artist has now delivered, releasing the highly anticipated GNX just ahead of the year’s end. The album marks his first release since Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers in 2022, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 with a remarkable 295,000 units sold in its opening week.

Kendrick is stepping into 2025 with fresh material, ready to showcase his latest album during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February, set in New Orleans. The highly anticipated release promises to bring a wealth of new tracks to his already formidable catalog. Before the album’s debut, K.Dot has already earned seven Grammy nominations this month, with five of those nods stemming from his powerful anthem “Not Like Us.”

