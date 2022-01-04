Kendall Who? NBA Star Ben Simmons ‘Engaged’ To UK TV Host Maya Jama - Report

Ben Simmons apparently put a ring on it.

via: Radar Online

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old Australian secretly proposed to the British DJ during the holiday season.

An insider confirmed the engagement, telling the outlet Simmon had fallen hard for Jama. The couple only shared the news with their closest friends and family.

“Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her,” the source said. “He picked up the ring on Jewelers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed.

The informant added, the athlete “chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes, and they’re both thrilled.”

The source also claimed Simmons had been anxious prior to popping the question after learning that Jama had previously turned down a proposal from her previous ex.

“He and Maya have been together for much less time but, thankfully, she said yes,” the insider shared. “Ben was so excited, but they’ve decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them.”

The source continued providing updates on the couple, stating, “Maya flew to New Jersey to spend Christmas with him and is still there now. They had a small family gathering last weekend and announced their engagement.”

The outlet reported the pair even inked themselves with matching tattoos to symbolize their admiration for each other.

However, the artist who did the tattoos on them named Philly Joe accidentally revealed their engagement in a now-deleted post via Instagram.

“Honored and humbled to have gotten this opportunity to tattoo my boy @bensimmons and his fiancee,” Joe wrote.

The informant told the outlet, “news is going to get out eventually but they’re keen to keep it under wraps until the new year. Ben fell for Maya almost immediately and was absolutely taken by her sheer beauty.”

In addition, the Philadelphia 76ers also reportedly “loves the fact that she [James] has her own career” and is “smitten by her British accent.”

The lovebirds were first linked to each other after they were seen on a night out together at a restaurant in London on June 26, 2021.

Prior to meeting each other, Simmons dated Jenner on and off for several months before ending their romance for good in May 2018. Meanwhile, Jama was previously in a relationship with rapper Stormzy.

Congratulations if true.