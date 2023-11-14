Is It Over? Kendall Jenner’s Cryptic Post Sparks Bad Bunny Breakup Rumors

Did Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny go their separate ways?

via Page Six:

Fans are questioning whether the couple called it quits after the model posted a cryptic message on Instagram Tuesday.

“What’s meant for me, will simply find me,” the “Kardashians” star captioned a photo of a sunset.

While she didn’t add more context, several people were quick to speculate the meaning behind the lonesome image.

“Sounds like a break up post,” one fan wrote.

“Damn bro, who hurt you!!!” another chimed in.

“She and Badbunny just break up?,” a third guessed.

Reps for Jenner weren’t immediately available to Page Six for comment.

The last time Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — were seen together publicly was on Oct. 29 when they went out for breakfast in Beverly Hills, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Their sighting came after the reality star threw a Halloween bash at the Chateau Marmont where she dressed up as Marilyn Monroe and the rapper, 29, was seen in formal attire, per the outlet.

Before that, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum was snapped supporting her beau following his “Saturday Night Live” taping on Oct. 22.

The duo was seen leaving the show’s afterparty at L’Avenue in New York City, according to People.

Meanwhile, the private couple has been determined to keep their romance under wraps since news of their relationship emerged in February 2023.

Last month, the musician made it clear he didn’t owe anyone an explanation about his love affair with Jenner.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he told Vanity Fair in his October cover story.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

But the “Vete” singer seemingly hinted about his sex life with the model in his new album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”

In his song “Fina” released last month, he suggested to “f–king” Jenner at the one of her sister’s homes.

“Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana,” the lyrics read, which translates to, “That I’m a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f–king at your sister’s house.”

Meanwhile, the private couple has been seen on numerous occasions out for date nights and packing on the PDA.

We’re less surprised by them splitting than we were by them getting together in the first place — that’s for sure!