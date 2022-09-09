Kenan Thompson Weighs in on Oscars Slap Ahead of 2022 Emmys

Kenan Thompson says we shouldn’t have to worry about any slap shenanigans as he hosts the 2022 Emmys.

via Complex:

The Saturday Night Live star spoke about his upcoming gig during a Wednesday preview event in Los Angeles. At one point during the night, Thompson addressed the infamous slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards, where Oscar-winner Will Smith physically attacked Chris Rock over an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia condition.

Thompson said he didn’t anticipate any on-stage assaults during the upcoming Emmys ceremony, as he intends to keep the “roast-y” jokes to a minimum.

“I think a good comic is supposed to be aware,” Thompson said, as reported by Deadline. “I mean I’m not calling Chris a bad comic, he just wasn’t necessarily aware of that situation, so it’s not fair to lump him into that conversation. But overall those kind of roast-y kind of people, you have to be smart, because you know, there’s a way to jab at people without offending, like for real for real. I don’t think offense necessarily gets us anywhere as a society.”

The commentary on that slap just won’t go away. We’re tired.