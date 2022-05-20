Kenan Thompson Addresses Samuel L. Jackson’s Claim of Getting Him ‘Banned’ From ‘SNL’ Over F-Word Incident [Video]

Kenan Thompson has addressed Samuel L. Jackson’s not-so-serious remark about being banned from Saturday Night Live due to his use of the word “f*ck.”

via Complex:

As you may recall, Jackson spoke with Ellen guest host Leslie Jones back in March, notably bringing up a 2012 sketch (see below) he appeared in alongside Thompson. “Kenan got me banned from Saturday Night Live. … He didn’t cut me off soon enough and I said the forbidden word on television,” Jackson, 73, said. “He was supposed to cut me off!”

Asked about these comments during a Tonight Show interview on Thursday, as seen starting around the 3:37 mark in the video up top, Thompson noted he doesn’t “have the authority” to institute any such ban on his own. He also invited Jackson to return to SNL whenever he’d like.

“Hey, Sam. It’s all good, bro,” Thompson, 44, said. “You’re welcome any time, from what I’ve been hearing. Anyway, he dropped the f-bomb on the show but he says I was supposed to cut him off before that. But the cue card, it was just an ‘F’ on the cue card, it wasn’t like the whole word. I was thinking he was just gonna go, like, a fake move. … But he went full train at it because I guess he’s a method kind of guy.”

We’re sure it’s all love.