Ken Jeong Talk Show In The Works With Debmar-Mercury

Daytime may be getting a new face.

via: Deadline

The Masked Singer judge is developing a talk show with Debmar-Mercury with a view for a 2024 launch. He is taping a test show in New York today.

The show is being developed and produced under the SAG Network Code, which allows actors and hosts to work on certain types of shows, including daytime talk shows during the actors strikes.

Jim Biederman, who produced The Kids in the Hall, is serving as showrunner, writer and director and is exec producing alongside Jeong.

Jeong first broke through for his role in The Hangover movies and Knocked Up and has been a judge on The Masked Singer since 2019. He also hosts and exec produces I Can See Your Voice. He also stars in season two of Apple’s The Afterparty.

The deal was packaged by IAG.

He becomes the latest high-profile star to move into daytime, despite the number of syndicated shows becoming smaller each year. He joins the likes of Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Hudson and will become one of the few male hosts in daytime after the likes of Dr. Phil, Maury and Dr. Oz ended.

“Ken is one of a handful of people in the world who has what it takes to succeed as a talk show host and we are excited to be in business with him. Audiences connect with Ken on many levels – not only because is he so talented, entertaining and unapologetically hilarious but their sense that he is sincere, compassionate, fearless, friendly, just genuinely nice – all essential ingredients that make for long-term success as a talk show host,” said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein. “He is also a talent capable of conquering any time period with his mix of comedy, Hollywood celebrity friends and ability to bring viewers.”