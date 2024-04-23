Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller File for Divorce After One Year of Marriage | lovebscott.com

WNBA champion Kelsey Plum and NFL tight end Darren Waller have filed for divorce after one year of marriage.

via: Complex

According to People, the couple filed a divorce petition in Clark County, Nevada. Plum also shared the news this week on her Instagram Stories.

long-distance, referring to the couple’s split. “God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends.”

Before closing out with a Bible verse, Plum continued, “One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP.”

The two dated for one year before tying the knot on Mar. 4, 2023, while Warren played for the Las Vegas Raiders. After Waller transferred to the Giants last September, he discussed the long-distance relationship with People.

“It’s not ideal to have the person that you love the most not with you on a daily basis, but we make it work,” he said at the time.