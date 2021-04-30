Kelly Rowland Says 'Sisters' Beyoncé & Michelle Williams Were on Zoom Call While She Gave Birth

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams recently reunited to help Kelly welcome her son, Noah, into the world.

via People:

Rowland, 40, tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams that her “sisters” Beyoncé, 39, and Williams, 41, were watching Noah’s birth via Zoom.

“We had our family join on Zoom,” the “Coffee” singer says. “They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”

Among other guests on Zoom were Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles and her husband Tim Weatherspoon’s mother.

Rowland also tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that Beyoncé and Williams are “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome” aunts and rushed to meet Noah, now 3 months old, in person.

“They met him immediately,” she shares.

The singer is also mom to son Titan Jewell, 6.

Rowland opened up in February about the emotional moment Beyoncé and Williams met Noah.

“The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just … being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Rowland went on to say that their bond over the years has been “really a gift, because we’ve known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships.”

“And I’m just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life,” she said while getting emotional. “Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood — you’re going to make me cry.”

This is lovely, but let the record show we’re still waiting on that DC3 reunion album…