Kelly Rowland Explains Viral Confrontation with Security on Cannes Red Carpet: 'I Stood My Ground' | lovebscott.com

Kelly Rowland isn’t making any apologies for her recent outburst.

After footage of the Destiny’s Child alum speaking sternly to a security guard on the Marcello Mio premiere red carpet made waves online, she explained the incident in an interview with the Associated Press at the amfAR Cannes Gala in France on Thursday, May 23.

“The woman knows what happened. I know what happened,” Rowland, 43, told the outlet. “I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.”

“And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off,” she added. “I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground.”

The incident occurred on the Palais des Festivals staircase, where Rowland and the security guard got into an exchange. Multiple people accompanying the “Dilemma” singer seemed to interfere, but the guard continued moving them along the carpet.

via: People