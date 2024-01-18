Kelly Osbourne Says 'If You Kick Every Latino Out of This Country' Comment Was 'Worst Thing I've Ever Done'

Kelly Osbourne recently spoke with Rolling Stone and reflected on her now infamous 2015 remark on The View in which she asked, “If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?”

via Complex:

Osborne was a guest on The View when the panel discussed Trump’s stance on immigration. The former TV host then delivered the remark, which was not as well-received as she hoped.

“It hurt a lot of people. That to me, by far, makes it the worst thing I’ve ever done,” Osbourne told RS. “I realized that I’m not great on live TV and that words are so powerful. And to be labeled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There’s nothing I can do.”

“It’s the most cringe moment of my entire life,” she confessed, adding she “received death threats” in the aftermath.

Osbourne has been forced to relive her all-time low since it’s gone viral with people on TikTok using the soundbite to reference different aspects of everyday life.

Osbourne admitted in a Facebook post shortly after the 2015 incident that she used a “poor choice of words,” but “will not apologize for being a racist as I am NOT.”

Osbourne told Tomás Mier of Rolling Stone that the country is built on immigrants and called Latin American culture the backbone of America. She took it even further by saying Latin Americans are the “hardest-working people you will ever meet.”

Asked “who’s the Kelly you see in that video,” the 39-year-old told Mier, “Oh, a self-righteous little cunt. I hate it. I hate it so much because I look at it and I’m like, ‘You think you know everything and you know nothing. Nobody wants to hear [your] opinion on this.”

She went on to add, “Nobody wants to hear from a white person about race. No one. They don’t. I learned that the hard way.”

Well…at least she learned something.