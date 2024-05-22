Kelly Osbourne Dismisses Former ‘Fashion Police’ Co-Host Giuliana Rancic: ‘As Far as I’m Concerned, She Doesn’t Exist’ | lovebscott.com

Kelly Osbourne is not holding back when it comes to remembering her time on Fashion Police.

“We don’t need to give her any f–king anything,” Osbourne, 39, said of Rancic, 49, after her mom, Sharon Osbourne, mentioned the entertainment reporter.

Kelly’s brother, Jack Osbourne, and their father, Ozzy Osbourne, recalled the “Shut Up” singer being wrongly accused of making “a f–king racist comment” about Zendaya’s hair on the E! talk show in 2015 — when in reality Rancic was the one who had said the “Dune” star smelled “like patchouli oil and weed.”

Jack said he has not “seen anything from [Rancic] in a very long time,” to which Kelly replied that she “wouldn’t know because as far as I’m concerned, she doesn’t exist.”

Zendaya, 27, condemned Rancic’s comment at the time, sharing on Instagram that there “is already a harsh criticism of African-American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.”

Rancic faced an onslaught of backlash for the remark and issued a public apology to the “Challengers” star, admitting her words were “outrageously offensive.”

Amid the scandal, confusion swirled and Kelly was dragged into it despite not being the one to make the dig at Zendaya.

Kelly ended up leaving “Fashion Police” shortly after.

E! canceled the series in 2017.

Kelly and Rancic had co-hosted the fashion commentary show alongside late comedian Joan Rivers and magazine editor George Kotsiopoulos since its premiere in 2010.

Jack reflected on the ordeal, saying he had read a news article “where Zendaya was like, ‘Yeah, f—k Juliana Rancic.’”

“Good for her,” Kelly cheered.

Zendaya addressed Rancic’s off-color commentary in a 2021 interview with W Magazine.

“That’s how change happens,” she said of speaking up. “And it made me think, How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of color?”

The hairy spectacle inspired Mattel to make a Zendaya Barbie doll fashioned in the same outfit and hairstyle that sparked Rancic’s problematic remark.

via: Page Six