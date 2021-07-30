Kelly Clarkson's Spousal Support to Estranged Husband Is 'Temporary' Until Final Divorce Settlement

Kelly Clarkson’s requirement to pay her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month in spousal and child support is not permanent.

via People:

The order handed down by a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday that sees the star, 39, giving Blackstock, 44, $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support “is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Through the arrangement, Blackstock, a music manager, will receive $195,601 in total from Clarkson each month, or roughly $2.4 million per year. The order also requires the singer to pay $1.25 million towards her estranged husband’s attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Blackstock had been aiming for more than double the amount in support, requesting that Clarkson pay him $436,000 per month ($301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support).

Clarkson is being represented by celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, who recently launched It’s Over Easy. The service helps streamline the divorce process for individuals who might not be able to obtain her services otherwise.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. Earlier this month, she appealed for a judge to officially sign off on her divorce, leaving other arrangements such as spousal and child support for a later date.

In a declaration to the court obtained by PEOPLE, Clarkson reasoned that she and Blackstock “both deserve the opportunity to build a new life.”

Back in November, an L.A. County judge granted Clarkson primary physical custody of their two children, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE at the time that Clarkson is “pleased” by the custody ruling and that her priority is to protect her children.

“As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce,” said the source. “It’s been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly’s pleased with the court’s ruling regarding custody.”

“Divorce is hard, and it gets tense for most couples going through it. But Kelly’s primary focus is on doing the best she can to protect the kids,” the source added. “In this case, she had to fight for them since Brandon and his attorneys were making unreasonable requests.”

Throughout the divorce proceedings, Clarkson has reiterated her intent to focus on her kids. But in February, she admitted that co-parenting with her ex has been “tough.”

“You speak about co-parenting, and I’m doing that right now too,” she said on her talk show in a conversation with Khloé Kardashian. “It’s tough … I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

“As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board,” she later added.

We appreciate Kelly putting on a positive front, but it’s clear she’s getting Federline’d — even if just temporary.