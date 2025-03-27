Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock over Co-Parenting Double Standard

BY: Walker Published 28 seconds ago

Kelly Clarkson is taking a shot at ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, it seems.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer discussed the double standards of being a working parent while raising her and the talent manager’s two children — daughter River, 10, and son Remington “Remy,” 8 — during an appearance on “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce” Thursday.

While venting about her frustration with school performances scheduled during the workweek, Clarkson, 42, joked that she looks “like [an] a–hole” when she cannot show up for her kids due to her busy schedule — but that isn’t the same response when Blackstock, 48, is absent.

“And then [my daughter] is like, ‘Why weren’t you there? This person’s mommy was there.’ And I’m like, ‘Congratulations to her because she made different decisions that led to her being able to be there on a Thursday at 10 a.m.,’” she said.

.@kellyclarkson is not gonna lie: schools need to stop hosting kids' performances during the day. ? Full episode drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/GaCO4TBP3s — Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce (@nglwithkylie) March 26, 2025

“She’ll be like, ‘Well you know, her mom was there?’ And then you have to say, ‘Because she got a better mom and you got me,’” she quipped.

Kelce, 33, could relate to the struggle, noting that her three daughters guilt her for going to work but don’t have the same response when their dad, Jason Kelce, leaves every week for NFL games.

Although their daughters understand that the former Philadelphia Eagles player-turned-ESPN analyst, 37, “doesn’t want to leave” them, they think Kylie “could just say no” to her work opportunities.

Clarkson noted how crazy it is that kids pick up on gender roles without even knowing it.

“Isn’t it funny though how different it is? Because even from a young age, like, we didn’t teach them [that]; they just innately [believe that]. Like, he is allowed to be somewhere, but you’re not? That is really interesting.”

The talk show host could relate to the struggle given her complex relationship with Blackstock.

“There is a lot that I keep in … because co-parenting is fun,” she sarcastically added.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, he couldn’t come because of this [thing],’ and I’m like, ‘OK, cool. Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?’” she joked.

Clarkson questioned whether the double standard is “taught” or pre-wired in her kids’ brains because she “didn’t teach them that.”

Regardless, she hopes to flip the narrative and show her kids that “Mommy does work, and that is OK.”

“Women and men work, and it’s OK,” she said. “And you’re gonna be fine. Like I was a latchkey kid … no one was there, and I turned out all right — kind of.”

The “American Idol” alum filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.

However, she felt single long before filing the paperwork.

“As time went on in their marriage, Kelly didn’t feel like she had a partner,” an insider previously told Page Six.

“Kelly felt single in a lot of ways even while she and Brandon were still married,” they added.

Our source said the “Because of You” singer “attended school events for the kids by herself when other parents would attend with both the mom and the dad” — confirming her comments on the podcast.

The two did not settle their divorce until March 2022 following a lengthy legal battle surrounding spousal support, custody of their two children and Clarkson’s Montana ranch.

“Kelly was so grateful when she was granted primary custody of her children because they’re her whole world,” we were told.

Clarkson has not dated anyone since their split — and her kids hope to keep it that way.

via: Page Six