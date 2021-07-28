Kelly Clarkson to Pay Brandon Blackstock $200K in Monthly Support

Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to pay estranged husband Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 in monthly spousal and child support.

via: The Blast

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, a Los Angeles County Court judge issued the order following arguments over issues related to the former couple’s property, children, and monthly income. In the filing, the former couple’s finances are listed out, including the revelation that ‘The Voice’ judge earns an astounding $1,583,617 per month in income.

Starting on April 1st, 2021, Kelly is required to pay Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support. The documents state that Kelly will also “pay child support to (Brandon) for the benefit of the minor children, River Rose Blackstock, born June 12, 2014, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, born April 12, 2016, in the amount of $45,601 per month.”

In total, Kelly is ordered to pay her ex-husband $195,601 a month in support.

The documents also reveal Brandon, who is the former stepson of country legend Reba McEntire, has decided to leave his career as a manager in the entertainment business and is deciding to pursue work as a rancher. Brandon “made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time,” the documents state. His future career plans apparently include sponsoring rodeos and working the ranch.

As for Brandon’s clients, who including longtime client Blake Shelton, the new documents reveal that Brandon “spends minimal time regarding his representation of his remaining client, Blake Shelton.”

During the ongoing divorce, Kelly requested that the court allow her to sell the former couple’s Montana Ranch. But, the judge denied the request and ordered Brandon to start covering the costs of the property.

At the time, it was agreed that Brandon would be “responsible for making the timely payments for the carrying cost of the Montana ranch, which included handling the mortgage, loans against the property, taxes, and insurance. According to the documents, the expense totals around $81,000 per month.

According to the order, Kelly is also required to pay $1.25 MILLION in Brandon’s attorney fees and professional costs for their ongoing divorce.

The stunning order comes on the heels of Kelly asking the court to legally declare her single from Brandon, while the former couple works out their complicated financial situation. In the filing, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ host says that she and Brandon “both deserve the opportunity to build a new life.” As The Blast first reported, the singer filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

The former couple must still hash out the rest of their property and cash, which will include arguments over their prenuptial agreement. Kelly and Brandon reportedly signed a prenup on October 15, 2013, just five days before their star-studded wedding.

It should be noted, the order for support is temporary, and the amount could change once Kelly and Brandon figure out the rest of the divorce.

As The Blast reported, the ex-couple also listed their $10 million home in Los Angeles, which comes stacked with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two and a half baths. Although still on the market, it’s unclear how the funds from the real estate deal will be divvied up between the two parties.

