Kelly Clarkson Assists Gay Couple To Get Married On New Year's Eve At Her Vegas Show [Video]

Wedding bells rang at Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency on New Year’s Eve.

via: AceShowbiz

Two particular fans won’t forget Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas concert on New Year’s Eve. In a viral video taken from her “An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson” gig on Sunday, December 31, the “American Idol” alum was featured helping a gay couple get married.

In the clip, the pair could be seen stopping Kelly as she walked through the crowd at the Bakkt Theater. The fans, named Ryan and Marcelo, told her they’d been together for 15 years and had decided to get hitched while at her show. “Our wedding is tonight, with you,” one of the men said to the “Stronger” singer.

Kelly then responded, “Oh, it is tonight… with me,” before one of the couple told her that they hoped she could serve as witness to their marriage. Kelly was down to it as she handed her microphone to another man, who appeared to be their officiant, so he could hold the ceremony.

The “Breakaway” singer looked happy for the couple and even gave one of the men a hug during the ceremony. After the pair exchanged their vows, the officiant declared, “By the power of Kelly Clarkson’s show, Las Vegas, New Year’s 2024, I pronounce you both husband and husband.”

The foursome concluded the quick nuptials by taking a selfie together. Kelly then approached who seemed to be one the grooms’ mom and jokingly said, “Look what your baby just did!”

While Kelly helped fans with their union, the Grammy winner’s own marriage officially ended in 2022. The musician filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 before it was finalized in 2022. Of her love life, Kelly shared with Shannen Doherty in an episode of her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, “I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else.”