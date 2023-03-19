Kelis Reflects On Losing Her Husband To Cancer & How It Impacted Her Wellness Journey [Video]

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (March 14), Kelis reflected on the whole ordeal and how it inspired her journey toward wellness.

via: HotNewHipHop

Mike Mora died of stomach cancer in March 2022. The two had been married since 2014.

“It’s been exactly a year… that’s crazy to me,” Kelis wrote in the caption of the post. “I’m a very private person generally, especially when there is family involved. But there is no denying the impact and evolution my husband’s passing has had on my life.”

She continued: “I get asked all the time how I started this journey. It’s a much longer conversation but in short what we were dealing with here pushed me so deep into understanding our bodies and how our minds and emotions are so interlocked you can not treat one without the other. Our thoughts and intentions are as powerful and key as our skin health and fitness. I want to live well and this is me sharing what I know to be true.”

As for the video, Kelis explains that she started on her wellness and farming journey when she was pregnant years ago. “I just wanted to eat well,” she said of her motivations. “When I got pregnant that’s when I really started to care and think about it.” She then discussed the importance of good nutrition. “I moved to the farm and we wanted to separate ourselves from all the silly things that had us stressed out and worried and angst and all these things that didn’t really matter,” she said. “So when you think about wellness and we think about health, it really is something that you can take control of with a little bit of thought. Just think a little bit more about it and always support your local farmers. Support your Black farmers. Why? Because we care.”

Check out Kelis’ recent post below.