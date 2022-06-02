Keke Wyatt Is A Mother Of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah [Photo]

Keke Wyatt is adding another member to her ever expanding brood. The singer/songwriter is overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude after welcoming her son with husband Zackariah Darring.

via: BET

On Wednesday (June 1), the couple announced the birth of their son via a heartwarming post on Instagram.

“My husband Zackariah & I are grateful to GOD to announce the birth of our miracle baby Boy….Ke’Zyah Jean Darring ? Born May 27, 2022,” the singer-songwriter captioned a photo of her husband cradling their newborn son.

The mom-of-eleven added, “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive Trisomy 13 test results.”

FYI: During a live performance at the City Winery-Atlanta on March 13, the soulful singer revealed through song that a doctor diagnosed her unborn child with a rare genetic disorder. The couple turned to prayer for guidance.

In the Instagram post, Keke went on to explain the significance of faith and prayer in their lives. “We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision. We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did,” she humbly explained.

This makes baby no. 2 for the couple who married in 2018.

The new mom concluded, “We are both believers and know that God has & will continue to have the final say. Thank You to my nurse Ebonie. Thank you ALL for the prayers & support ShugaS.”

What a blessing! Join us in congratulating the Wyatt Bunch on their new addition!