Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Double Downs on Shamming Her for Wearing Risqué Outfit to Usher Concert: ‘You a Mom' [Photos]

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson, who’s also the father of her child has thoughts about her wardrobe choice for Usher’s show.

via: Page Six

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted Wednesday alongside a viral video of the “Nope” star being serenaded by the R&B crooner with a version of his hit “There Goes My Baby.”

For the outing, Palmer wore a sheer black dress over a matching thong bodysuit as she and Usher, 44, embraced during the song.

In one part of the clip, the “True Jackson, VP” alum wrapped her arms around the eight-time Grammy winner’s neck as he placed his hand on her lower back as he sang.

Palmer has not publicly addressed her baby daddy’s comment.

Page Six has reached out to Palmer’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Following his comment, fans slammed Jackson as “insecure” and “corny.”

“lets be real the real reason why ur mad is because usher just serenaded your gf,” wrote one user.

“Telling a grown ass woman what she can and can’t wear such corny behavior,” added another.

“Not u mad as hell u at home with the baby,” quipped a third.

“All you gotta do is sit there and shut up and you can’t even do that. Insecure ass,” tweeted a fourth person.

The “Akeelah and the Bee” star, 29, and the former fitness instructor, also 29, welcomed their first child together, a son named Leodis, in February.

At the time, Palmer revealed the exciting news on Instagram, sharing insight into their lives “only 48 hours” into being parents.

“We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!” she explained in her post.

The “Hustlers” actress also shared intimate photos of the couple holding their son, as well as solo shots of the baby, who they nicknamed Leo.

“I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world,” she captioned the carousel of snaps.

Despite their very important announcement, Palmer and Jackson have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye. They met in 2021 at a Memorial Day party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy and they made their romance Instagram-official that August.

In March 2022, Palmer gushed to Bustle about her boyfriend, explaining she didn’t want to “hide” him because he made her “the happiest” she has ever been.

“[Keeping our relationship a secret is] a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life,” she said at the time.

In doubling down, Darius said Wednesday … “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

Unapologetically, he added … “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”