Keke Palmer Stands Behind Her Critique of Met Gala Food: 'Sorry to This Man'

Keke Palmer is doubling down on her negative review of this year’s Met Gala cuisine.

via Page Six

When a fan retweeted Page Six’s article about chef Marcus Samuelsson sticking up for his food, the “Hustlers” star, 28, replied on Wednesday, “I just have different taste buds! I love this Chef, sorry to this man.”

Palmer first called out the Met Gala’s catering on her social media Monday night, captioning a sad-looking photo of a few pieces of veggies, “The menu chile.”

The actress, who was a first-time attendee at the prestigious event, also joked on her Instagram Stories, “This is why they don’t show y’all the food ? I’m just playinnnn ? .”

Vogue, whose editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, organizes the gala, defended their menu in a statement to Page Six on Tuesday.

“We are so thrilled and grateful to have worked with Marcus Samuelsson on the menu for this year’s Met Gala,” a spokesperson told us.

“The plant-based menu featured recipes from 10 emerging New York-based chefs to celebrate the return of the city’s restaurant industry, which was devastated by the pandemic.”

Samuelsson, an acclaimed chef who has appeared on Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters,” told TMZ that the feedback he had gotten after the party was actually “incredible.”

He also told the outlet that they served a 3-course meal, and added that he believes the Gala’s food tasted “plenty good.”

The celebrity chef also tweeted on Tuesday, “It was such an honor to attend the #metgala! I couldn’t have been more proud of the #MetGalaChefs who created a delicious and memorable meal.”

Sources previously told Page Six that attendees pay $30,000 to $50,000 per ticket to attend the Costume Institute’s fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It looked nasty to us.