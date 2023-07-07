Keke Palmer Shares Video Amid Drama With Boyfriend: ‘If You Gon Act Up, I’m Bouta Link Up'

Keke Palmer appears to have a message for the father of her child (and possible ex-boyfriend), Darius Daulton Jackson.

via Complex:

The actress took to TikTok on Friday to post a video of her mouthing the words and dancing to an audio clip of her saying, “You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So if you gon act up, I’m bouta link up.” Palmer can be seen wearing Nikes, a white tank, gray sweats, and a full face of makeup, including a cherry red lip.

She also posted a sweet clip of her singing to her son with the caption, “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” To capitalize on the drama, she announced that she is selling shirts that say “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bullshit,” the latter in reference a quote she made in an episode of her Baby, That’s Keke Palmer podcast, which happened to feature Jackson.

The clip comes a day after Jackson reacted to the clothes Palmer wore to an Usher concert. A viral video shows Usher singing “There Goes My Baby” to the 29-year-old, who was outfitted in a sheer black dress and black bodysuit. She’s also seen embracing Usher while he serenades her, and even joins him to sing along. The clip prompted commentary from Jackson, who responded, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

The internet proceeded to slam Jackson for his remark, citing double standards. Palmer, seemingly unbothered by Jackson, shared more photos of her outfit on Instagram with the caption: “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!” she wrote in part.

Jackson later doubled down on his criticism, writing that because he “doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others,” he’s told, “how much of a hater he is.” He continued, “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.”

It then seemed like Jackson deactivated his Twitter, though he has since confirmed on his timeline that he just figured out how to turn off his replies.

It also appears as if Keke and Jackson have unfollowed each other on IG, with Jackson also deleting photos of her from his profile. The pair welcomed their first child together, Leodis Andrellton Jackson in late February.

It’s a shame Darius had to act up so soon after the baby got here. Check out Keke’s video below.