Keke Palmer Reacts to Her and Darius Jackson’s Baby Boy Leodis’ Name [Photos]

On Monday, Keke posted on Instagram a slideshow of herself, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, and her newborn, revealing that the baby had been born at some point during the weekend.

via: Page Six

Keke Palmer is clapping back at commentary about her and Darius Jackson‘s baby boy’s name.

After the actress debuted Leodis Andrelton Jackson via Instagram on Monday, a Twitter user promptly poked fun at the infant’s moniker.

“That name sound like it led a civil rights march,” the tweet read.

The “Nope” star replied, “It’s giving I marched with Martin [Luther King Jr.], purrrr.

It’s giving I marched with Martin, purrrr. https://t.co/gxoL6mGSZY — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) February 28, 2023

Many of the 29-year-old’s followers praised her choice, calling it an “iconic” and “legendary” name with a “black excellence ring to it.”

“Keke said she building a dynasty with that name!” one social media user wrote.

Keke said she building a dynasty with that name! — JYN (@waylojan) February 28, 2023

Another joked, “You gotta photoshop him into old pictures.”

Others jokingly expressed disappointment that the “True Jackson VP” alum hadn’t named her son after her Disney Channel show, which ran from 2008 to 2011.

You gotta photoshop him into the old pictures — 3:14 ??YEW BITCHES ARE WEIRD!!!!!!!! (@KRLT88) February 28, 2023

The Emmy winner, who gave birth over the weekend, waited two days to share photos of the newborn’s face.

After claiming she was “hiding [her] son from the world,” she clarified, “I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. And this slide.”

Leodis’ arrival came two months after Palmer revealed her pregnancy news in a “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

The “Hustlers” star opened her coat to show her bare baby bump in the December 2022 episode, gushing, “This has been the biggest blessing. I’m so excited.”

The following month, the then-expectant star let the sex of her baby slip while speaking to Jimmy Fallon.

While Palmer and Jackson have kept their relationship mostly private, the “Scream Queens” alum told Bustle in March 2022 that she is the “happiest” she’s ever been with the fitness instructor.

The duo have been dating since 2021.