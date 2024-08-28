Keke Palmer Poses with Ex Darius Jackson at 31st Birthday Party, Denies Pregnancy Rumors [Photos] | www.lovebscott.com

Keke Palmer and ex(?) Darius Jackson seem to be co-parenting well — so well that fans thought they may have gotten to work on another child!

The multi hyphenate celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday with a party and shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram.

“I don’t want to be long I just wanna be clear! I AM GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR ANOTHER YEAR! I’m not here for a long time but I am here for a community rich time and that’s what I have,” Palmer wrote on IG.

“It’s my birthday but it’s my communities birthday too because they are the ones that got me this far. We are all alone in this world, we come in alone and we go out alone but what we share is this experience. In that shared experience we know what it’s like to be as one in togetherness, in that community is where God lives. In that love, that hope and that joy. I am forever grateful to know that and to have that,” she continued.

“This is 31! More pictures coming because me and my crew looked fly all night!!! (So mad I didn’t get a solo shot with my dad!!!),” she added.

Fans in the comments were also surprised to see that Palmer posed for a photo with her presumed ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson while holding their 18-month old son, Leodis.

Last November, Palmer accused Jackson of domestic abuse and filed for a temporary restraining order and requested sole custody of their son. According to legal documents reviewed by the Blast, the actress seemingly dropped the case against her ex in May.

The notoriously private Hustlers actress has not spoken about the matter. Earlier this month, the parents seemed to patch things up and were seen taking their son to the zoo.

However, Palmer did issue a response after fans thought that the star might be pregnant with her second child based on a photo of a loved one placing her hand on her stomach.

“That hand on the stomach almost made me think ‘we’ had another Keke coming,” wrote a user in the comments along with a crying laughing emoji and a heart.

“And idk why her ass did that haha cause honey the way I was drinking last night the ‘baby’ wouldn’t be making it,” Palmer replied.

Whatever Keke and Darius have going on, at this point, is no longer any of our business. If they’re happy, we’re happy for them.

