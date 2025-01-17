Keke Palmer Explains Why She Thinks Wicked’s ‘Defying Gravity’ Is a ‘Slave Hymn’

BY: Walker Published 33 minutes ago

Keke Palmer has one of the most interesting takes on “Defying Gravity” from Wicked!

She surprised her “One of Them Days” co-star SZA and producer Issa Rae with her remarks when discussing the iconic song.

She likened Elphaba’s famous solo anthem to a “slave hymn.” After passionately imitating Cynthia Erivo’s iconic high note in the song, Palmer exclaimed, “That’s a slave hymn!”

SZA and Issa Rae reacted with a mixture of shock and amusement, with SZA and Rae covering their faces and laughing. Palmer elaborated, “Come on! When she got up there and she told those people, y’all, it is really good. Y’all know I ain’t lying.”

Palmer quipped, “You have got to save space for the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity,” humorously referring to a viral phrase from an interview with “Wicked” co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Quoting the powerful ballad, Palmer explained that it resonated with her on a profound level, “It makes me feel like, ‘You can’t stop me! No one is gonna bring me down!’ ”

During the sit-down, Palmer also talked about her new movie, premieres in theaters on January 17, and praised SZA’s acting debut. “The world is about to be just gagged,” she said about the Grammy-winning singer. “It’s all, to me, a match made in heaven.”

SZA, in turn, admitted that she was initially hesitant about making her acting debut, but ultimately embraced it as a “bucket list” moment. “I’m trying something brand new,” she said. “All I can do is try my best and thank God for the opportunity.”

