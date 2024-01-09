Keke Palmer and Ex-Boyfriend Darius Jackson Hire Private Judge to Handle Custody Battle, Temporary Restraining Order Still in Effect

An update in the Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson custody saga.

Palmer and her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson have enlisted the help of a private judge to assist in settling their messy custody battle.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actress asked the court to postpone the upcoming hearing on her restraining order petition and the petition filed by Darius over Keke’s alleged abuse.

In November, Keke was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex after she accused him of abuse in court documents. She claimed to have broken things off with Darius in October 2023 after being on-again, and off-again for years.

The actress said Darius showed up at her home in November 2023 and demanded to see their son Leo. She said an argument erupted after she refused to let their kid go with Darius.

In her declaration, she wrote, “At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”

Keke detailed a second alleged incident that occurred in February 2022. The actress said Darius became enraged over a photo of her in a bikini that she showed him.

“In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs,” she wrote.

Keke included screenshots of her security camera footage of the alleged incidents.

A judge granted Keke a temporary restraining order that instructed Darius to stay 100 yards away from the actress and their son Leo. In addition, the court granted Keke sole custody of Leo until a future hearing.

Darius denied the accusations of abuse.

He wrote in his declaration, “During our relationship, [Keke] was verbally and physically abusive. She frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.”

Darius accused Keke of punching him in the face on August 20, 2021. He included a screenshot of an alleged text Keke sent him apologizing after the incident.

He also included a screenshot of a receipt allegedly showing Keke paid for his car windshield to be replaced after she punched it during a fight.

Darius requested his own restraining order against Keke.

Now, Keke and Darius have hired a private judge to help them resolve their issues.

At the hearing that was scheduled for this month, Keke was set to argue for making the temporary restraining order permanent while Darius would testify against it.

The court granted Keke and Darius motion and rescheduled the hearing for July 16, 2024.

The order noted that the restraining order that Keke was granted is still in effect until the next hearing.