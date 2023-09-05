Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Attend 'Renaissance World Tour' Together Following Breakup Rumors

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are very clearly still together.

via JJ:

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in February, sparked whispers about a possible split after Darius seemingly took issue with an outfit Keke wore to an Usher concert in July.

Darius blasted a report in August, which suggested that he had “moved on” from the relationship. The couple also celebrated Keke‘s 30th birthday together.

They were spotted at another big event on Monday night (September 4) – Beyonce‘s birthday Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles!

Darius shared some photos and videos from the concert on his Instagram story. In one, he and Keke partook in Beyonce‘s “everybody on mute” challenge during her Renaissance song, “Energy.”

They appeared to be having a fantastic time together!

This just goes to show you — everyone should mind the business that pays them.