Keke Palmer Further Damages Her Eyes After Trying Controversial Meditative Practice [Video]

Keke Palmer revealed that she “sunburned her retina” while sun gazing and encouraged her fans to “protect those eyes”.

via: AceShowbiz

The said practice sees an individual staring at the sun during sunrise or sunset in the hope of clearing the mind and connecting with its energy in California’s Joshua Tree national park. After trying that, the actress has been warned her retinas may not fully heal.

In a video interview for Wired, Keke answered the internet’s most searched questions about herself, including if she wears glasses. “I wear glasses, and now I’ve been walking around lately wearing two glasses,” she shared. “For all my spiritual heads out there that’s always looking for a different meditation vibe, don’t ever do the sun gazing, honey. I did sun gazing in Joshua Tree and I sunburned my retina playing around trying to be Gandhi and s**t!”

The 28-year-old star warned people not to follow her example and asked them to “pray” her eyes heal. She added, “So be careful with that sun, the UVs, the global warming. You gotta protect those eyes because now I’m seeing double and stuff. My astigmatism is going left. The doctor said he can’t even promise me it’ll heal. So I’ve just been praying, because damn.”

“My eyes have been bad since I was eight and everybody in my family wears glasses. Hopefully I didn’t do too much to mess it up. Pray for me,” she continued.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, staring at the sun can cause severe or permanent damage to eyesight and too much exposure to UV light can result in eye cancer, cataracts, and sunburn on the eyes.