KeKe Palmer Claims Ex Said 'He Understood' Why Male Animals 'Want to Eat Their Children' in Plea For Son's Protection

Keke Palmer filed for a restraining order against Darius Jackson and requested full custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis.

via: Radar Online

Palmer is worried about her 8-month-old son for multiple reasons, including Darius Jackson allegedly making a shocking comment about animals consuming their children. Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex — and buried deep in the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Nope actress claimed that “Darius said very disturbing things to me that caused me to fear for our son’s safety with him.”

Palmer alleged that one of the more concerning statements included “how he understood why male animals in the wild want to eat their children.” She also claimed that Jackson told her, “A man’s love for his child is based on if he loves the woman.”

Palmer said his alleged jealousy became a serious safety concern.

According to the Scream Queens star, due to Jackson’s “uncontrolled, violent outbursts in the past whenever he became jealous, I became seriously concerned he would hurt our son, even if it was just to hurt me.”

RadarOnline.com revealed that Palmer claimed Jackson got physical with their infant son in October.

“September 26, 2023, I was concerned for Leo’s safety after Darius became very frustrated with him when Leo was crying while Darius changed his diaper,” she said in the restraining order petition.

“Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him,” she explained, revealing it became a “tug of war” with their child.

Palmer revealed that Leo was not hurt in the alleged altercation but said once she got ahold of him, Jackson allegedly hit her in the head. The actress claimed she suffered domestic violence at the hands of her ex several times during and after their two-year relationship.

RadarOnline.com obtained screenshots from her security footage that she used as evidence in her plea for a restraining order. In the photos, Jackson appears to be physically attacking her.

On November 5, 2023, Palmer said Jackson showed up at her home unannounced and wanted to take their son. When she denied his request, he allegedly “lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”

In February 2022, Palmer claimed Jackson got physical after she showed him a photo of herself in a bikini.

“The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs,” the petition read.

Plamer was granted a temporary restraining order from Jackson and sole custody of Leo until further notice. He has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the actress and their 8-month-old son and is required to turn over his handgun.

Palmer’s temporary restraining order will remain in place until the December 5 hearing, in which she can argue to make it permanent.