KeKe Palmer Calls Off Restraining Order Hearing to Privately Resolve Issues With Ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer, was recently granted a temporary restraining order against ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

via: Radar Online

Palmer and Jackson have agreed to try and work out their issues behind closed doors — weeks after the actress filed a shocking restraining order petition in court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, KeKe and Darius informed the court they want the upcoming December 5 hearing postponed.

The hearing was scheduled for KeKe to make her case for why her temporary restraining order should be permanent.

As we first reported, last month, Darius was ordered to stay 100 yards away from KeKe and their son Leo. In addition, KeKe was granted sole custody of their son Leo.

In the new filing, KeKe and Darius explained they plan to attend meditation together.

The filing said both parties “are concurrently filing a Stipulation and Order to continue The Court’s Order to Participate in Mediation currently set for November 29, 2023, and Petitioner’s Request for Domestic Violence Restraining Order, which is currently set for December 5, 2023, to allow the parties time to attend mediation.”

“The parties request that the Mediation and Petitioner’s DVRO be continued on a mutually agreeable date,” the filing added.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in her petition, KeKe said she broke things off with Darius in October. She said he showed up at her home weeks later on November 7.

She claimed he demanded Leo come with him to a football game. She said she refused and things got heated.

The actress claimed Darius screamed in her face. She said she called her mother who started yelling at her ex.

“At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house,” she said.

KeKe detailed another alleged incident in February 2020 where Darius was reportedly upset over a photo of her in a bikini.

“In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs,” she wrote.

In her petition, KeKe submitted various photos from the security footage that show the alleged incidents. Darius has yet to speak publicly about the matter.