Kehlani Partners With HeadCount To Encourage Midterm Election Voting [Photo]

Kehlani is partnering with nonprofit organizations HeadCount and Up to Us to incentivize her fans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

via: Vibe

How? By choosing one lucky (and voting registered) fan for a trip to see the Grammy Award-winning singer in Paris.

The grand prize includes concert tickets, airfare, and hotel accommodations for the Nov. 30 show. To enter, fans are instructed to visit the official website and check the status of their voter registration as part of HeadCount’s “Good to Vote” campaign.

HeadCount also has a presence at several stops on Kehlani’s ongoing Blue Water Road Tour, where fans check their voter registration, register to vote, and enter the contest on-site.

According to a press release, Kehlani opted to have the winning tickets from this voter registration competition be for her concert in Paris, given its proximity to where the Paris Accord was agreed upon; the 2015 international treaty dedicated to climate change that has since been signed by 194 parties.

Along with the aforementioned London concert, Kehlani has remaining stops in Portland, Seattle, London, and more. On their first tour in five years, the singer is performing her latest album Blue Water Road which was issued in April and features Blxst, Syd, Justin Bieber, Thundercat, and more.