Kehlani Explains Why She Stopped Smoking Weed Years Ago

Kehlani recently revealed that she decided to stop smoking marijuana.

via Complex:

The 26-year-old singer addressed the topic in a recent TikTok video, explaining her decision to give up weed in 2018 after years of smoking.

“I used to smoke a lot of weed and now I speak on it in a past tense perspective,” she said. “People think I’m shitting on weed, I’m not. I loved weed when I was involved with it. It’s a beautiful plant with very nice properties when used correctly. I don’t think that I was using it correctly. I think I was overusing it.”

Kehlani touched on her decision in a series of now-deleted tweets posted back in January. She claimed she had quit cold turkey after her doctor warned her she only had a few more years left of singing if she continued to smoke Backwood blunts. Kehlani expanded on her health concerns in Monday’s TikTok video.

“It really really messed with my vocal cords and it really took a lot of energy from my day,” she continued. “I stopped to regulate my body and myself… I got to a point where I couldn’t eat, sleep or be at a social gathering. I couldn’t kick it without smoking weed and I just didn’t want it to have that hold on my life anymore … And also my throat and lungs were tired of me.

Kehlani may no longer smoke marijuana, but reassures her fans she has no issue with others who choose to do so.

“I’m not judging the weed smokers!” she said. “Get it, girl.”

We’ve been hearing a lot of artists in recent months say that they’ve stopped smoking weed. To each his/her/their own!