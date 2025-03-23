Katy Perry May Reportedly Cancel Some Lifetimes Tour Dates Due To ‘Disappointing’ Ticket Sales

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Katy Perry reportedly may cancel dates on her upcoming Lifetimes tour due to poor ticket sales.

This comes after her latest seventh studio album, “143,” was critically panned along with its lead single, “Woman’s World.”

Most of the backlash against Katy Perry came due to her collaboration with Dr. Luke, who had been accused of sexual misconduct by singer Kesha.

According to a report, there’s a likelihood that Perry would have to cancel some tour dates on her upcoming Lifetimes World tour.

The singer is scheduled to hit the road from April to November and will be performing in 83 cities across Europe, the Americas, and Canada.

However, she is reportedly struggling to sell tickets for the shows and may have to cut back on performing in some cities.

“Expectations were high, and she is disappointed by the lack of interest in some countries and venues,” a source told The U.S. Sun. “Some people involved thought it would be a massive wave with ticket sales exploding quickly, but sadly, she is not Taylor Swift.”

The insider continued, “Still, many seats and tickets are available in some European venues, such as Prague and Budapest.”

The source explained that the supposedly low ticket sales were “starting to get very concerning, as we need those big dates to be full.”

Although canceling concert shows would be a worst-case scenario, another source noted that it’s a possibility.

“We hope no concerts will be canceled, as it would be a huge blow and disappointment,” they shared.

Perry, who last toured in 2018, has reportedly contacted her longtime friend Taylor Swift for “advice and support” as she hopes to avert the situation.

Swift is fresh from her highly successful Eras World Tour, where she grossed a record $2 billion in ticket sales and solidified her status as a billionaire pop star.

According to Forbes, Swift’s net worth now stands at an estimated $1.6 billion after pocketing about $190 million after taxes from the first leg of the Eras tour and another $35 million from the first two weeks of screenings of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie.

“Katy saw one of Taylor’s shows last year and was excited and inspired by what she saw,” a source told the news outlet. “She knows she can count on her to give her some positive feedback.”

“Taylor wants Katy to succeed and have a great tour and enjoy her time while on the road, and Katy appreciates that,” the insider added.

Perry’s tour sales may seemingly be affected by her disastrous album rollout due to the lead single “Woman’s World” being produced by Dr. Luke.

With the tour just months away, these sluggish sales come after Perry faced backlash from fans over her decision to collaborate with Dr. Luke on her latest album, “143.”

The producer has been a controversial figure since singer Kesha accused him of sexual misconduct in a high-profile legal battle.

After years of lawsuits and countersuits, both parties reached a private settlement in 2023, avoiding trial.

Perry was reportedly warned not to work with the producer on any new music projects but ignored the advice.

“She was insane to think that Dr. Luke was a good idea,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She didn’t listen to anyone. Instead of diving deep and creating art, she put something out that sounded like it could have been on an album of hers from 2010.”

via: The Blast

