Katy Perry Brings North West On Stage to Dance As Kim Kardashian Watches [Video]

Kim Kardashian’s nine-year-old daughter North West was brought on stage by Katy Perry during the pop star’s Las Vegas residency PLAY at Resorts World on Saturday night.

via: Daily Mail

An eyewitness told DailyMail.com that Katy, 38, hosted a ‘walk off competition’ for her Firework Foundation and ‘invited North West onto the stage’ to participate.

‘While on the stage North asked if her friends could join her and Katy obliged,’ they revealed.

Proud mom Kim, 42, was quickly escorted to the front row to watch North and her pals dance with the Teenage Dream hitmaker, as shown in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

‘People cheered when they saw Kim supporting North with the crowd going wild,’ a concertgoer revealed.

Also rooting for the young ladies were Paris Hilton and Sia, who ‘spent the evening singing and dancing along to every song.’

The eyewitness added: ‘Interestingly Paris’ husband Carter [Reum] had ear plugs in for the entire show but still managed to dance along with his wife.’

After careful consideration, Katy crowned both North and another talented participant as the winners of the ‘walk off.’

The Roar singer, who was dressed in an elaborate stage costume, ‘rewarded them with pizza pies’ before they were escorted off stage.

While speaking with North, Katy confessed that she’s a ‘huge fan’ of the TikTok account she shares with Kim, where she often lip-syncs Katys songs.

But no one was a bigger fan of North than Kim, who looked sensational in a skintight red look for her evening out with North and her pals.

DailyMail.com’switness gushed over Katy’s residency, which will come to a close in November.

‘Katy’s show at Resorts World is phenomenal. Everyone is up singing and dancing,’ they said.

Just hours before showtime, Kim revealed on her Instagram Story that she’d ‘surprised’ North with the trip.

‘I surprised the girls with going to the @katyperry concert! I think I’m more excited than anyone,’ captioned the SKKN by Kim CEO.

She took North and her friends on her private jet, which she refers to as ‘Kim Air.’

Waiting for the girls was a menu of Katy Perry-themed ‘mocktails’ named after some of the singer’s biggest hits.

The ‘Firework’ drink featured cotton candy and strawberry soda, while the ‘California Gurls’ cup had a mix of lemonade and lemon lime soda.

Last but not least was the ‘Roar’ drink, which was made up of pineapple juice, ginger ale and sparkling cider.

While also being a big fan, Kim has formed a close friendship with Katy over the years.

The Grammy Award nominee previously referred to her self as a ‘secret Kardashian.’

Katy collaborated with Kim’s now ex-husband Kanye West in 2011 — just one year before Kim began dating the 45-year-old rapper.

Kim and Katy were captured being buddy-buddy in 2015 as they both attended Givenchy’s runway show during that year’s Paris Fashion Week.

In 2017, Katy invited Kim and North to attend her Witness World Tour show in Los Angeles. They posed for a selfie with the singer backstage before the concert.

The snap was taken on the same day Taylor Swift, who was feuding with both of them at the time, released her sixth studio album Reputation.

They’ve also mingled at past Met Galas, with Kim revealing in 2018 that Katy actually flew her nails to her via private jet so she’d have them for her look that year.

Katy Perry brings North West and Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie on stage at her Vegas residency, with Kim Kardashian also in the audience. pic.twitter.com/CdW4h4SPoE — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 16, 2023

Katy Perry: “Eu sou uma grande fã do seu TikTok. Você é uma ótima dançarina e eu pensei: que melhor maneira de ser uma boa dançarina do que mostrar para o mundo seus movimentos?” North West: “Minhas amigas podem vir comigo?” pic.twitter.com/8FlajCmueA — Tudo Katy (@tudokatysite) April 16, 2023