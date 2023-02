Katie Rost Begs to Come Back to ‘RHOP’ After Working Minimum-Wage Job: ‘Hire Me’

Katie Rost wants to return to The Real Housewives Of Potomac.

via: Page Six

The former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 42, revealed that she begged Andy Cohen, who executive produces the franchise, for her job back.

“I’ve asked Andy Cohen to bring me back, apologized, gone to shul and said sorry,” she tweeted Wednesday referring to her 2019 tweets to the host, 54, over her absence from the show’s Season 4 reunion.

“All that stuff. Radio silence.”

I’ve asked Andy Cohen to bring me back, apologized, gone to shul and said sorry. All that stuff. Radio silence. I have a lot going on that a lot of people can relate to and a-lot HAS changed. I’m reliable. If they are still casting. Hire me. I’m here. And I’m real. #RHOP for real — Katie Rost (@KatieRost) February 22, 2023

She added, “I have a lot going on that a lot of people can relate to and a-lot HAS changed. I’m reliable. If they are still casting. Hire me. I’m here. And I’m real. #RHOP for real.”

Things between Rost and Cohen took a turn when the mom of three lashed out at the “Watch What Happens Live” host for not inviting her to the show’s Season 4 reunion in 2019.

“Everyone knows I should be on that couch,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post at the time. “You want to exploit my image and life and not give me my time to shine?”

Three years later, Rost issued an apology to Cohen for “statements I made that weren’t cool in the past.”

She also made her initial plea for her job back, saying, “I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave. I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work.”

Rost’s latest plea to return to the hit Bravo show comes more than two weeks after she revealed that she was now working a minimum-wage job at Bethesda Co-op, an organic market in Cabin John, Md., after completing rehab.

“Jesus Christ, I started working, like a real job. I just got off of an 8 hour shift working minimum wage,” she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 3.

“I feel like a real person instead of a reality tv person; I made $14 an hour, … Keepin it real.”

A few days later, Rost revealed that she had relapsed after recently completing a stint in rehab.