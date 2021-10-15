Katey Sagal Hospitalized After Being Hit by a Car

Katey Sagal is recovering after being hit by a car. The 67-year-old actress was hit by the vehicle while crossing a Los Angeles street as a pedestrian.

via: Page Six

The driver of a Tesla was making a left turn at around 11:40 a.m. local time, but apparently didn’t see the 67-year-old actress and tagged her, TMZ reported on Friday.

According to the outlet, the unidentified driver stopped to help Sagal after the accident. There were no drugs or alcohol involved.

At the scene, Sagal was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where she is reportedly still being treated for her non-life threatening injuries.

However, an insider told TMZ that the “Sons of Anarchy” star is “going to be OK” and is expected to be released sometime on Friday.

It is unclear if the driver has been issued a citation for the accident. No arrests have been made.

Reps for Sagal did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, Sagal shared a photo of herself and “The Conners” co-star John Goodman on Instagram from their wedding-themed episode.

She currently plays Louise Goldufski, the wife of Dan Conner (played by Goodman), on the ABC series.

Sagal, a longtime actress, first rose to prominence for her role as Peggy Bundy on “Married … With Children.” She also starred in “8 Simple Rules,” “Shameless” and voiced Leela in “Futurama.”

In 2016, the beloved sitcom star revealed that she was once told she would never work in television.

“‘You are not [the] TV type,’” she said people told her. “‘You should go to New York, you should just be on the stage. You will never work in television.’ F–k them. I showed them.”

“It’s never been easy for me.” Sagal added. “I know I’ve continued to work and I think it’s super amazing that I’ve continued to work, but I’m always the one that has to prove to you that I can do it. It’s just kind of been that way.”

Sending well wishes to Katey.