Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin, and More Join Cast of ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’

If the first trailer for the dramatic ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot ‘Bel-Air’ didn’t do it for you, maybe these newly-announced cast additions will.

via Complex:

Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin, Joe Holt, April Parker Jones, SteVonté Hart, Scottie Thompson, and Charlie Hall will all appear in the first season of Bel-Air, Deadline reports. They join Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

Bel-Air, which is billed as a dramatic reimagining of the original sitcom, is produced by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, and begins streaming its first three episodes on Super Bowl Sunday. The show already has a two season order from Peacock.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s 2019 viral YouTube video, Bel-Air envisions a grittier version of the L.A. enclave, where the stakes are much higher.

“With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series,” Cooper said in a statement about the show. “Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family.’

Watch the first trailer for Bel-Air below.