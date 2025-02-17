BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

What started out as a triumphant moment for “Emilia Pérez’s” Karla Sofía Gascón and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, was sullied after offensive tweets from the actor resurfaced. Gascón received a nomination for her role as Mexican drug lord Juan “Manitas” Del Monte — who fakes his own death and transitions into a woman.

To achieve this, she enlists the help of Rita Mora Castro, an unappreciated lawyer played by Zoe Saldaña, to fake her death and facilitate her gender-affirming surgery. Following the procedure, Manitas assumes Emilia Pérez’s identity and seeks to reconnect with her family. It premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered significant attention and acclaim, winning the Jury Prize and Best Actress award for its female ensemble. The film was subsequently released in select theaters and became available for streaming on Netflix in November 2024.

However, the success of the movie has been spoiled by the drama surrounding Gascón’s previous remarks on social media. Here is a breakdown of the controversy that has sparked major backlash against the actor.

Karla Sofía Gascón previously posted very offensive tweets.

Advertisement

Gascón has been under fire since January, as netizens have uncovered previous tweets the actor shared. These posts, dating from 2019 to 2021, contained offensive remarks targeting various communities, including Muslims, Black individuals, and Asians. One tweet referred to Islam as a “hotbed of infection for humanity,” while another questioned if the Oscars had become an “Afro-Korean festival” or a “Black Lives Matter demonstration,” per The Guardian.

The public’s reaction was quick and condemning. Gascón issued an apology, stating, “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well, and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.” Despite her apology, the controversy intensified, leading Gascón to deactivate her social media accounts due to harassment and threats.

In response to the uproar, Netflix distanced itself from Gascón. According to Deadline, the streamer removed her from promotional materials for “Emilia Pérez” and ceased support for her participation in award events. Netflix also withdrew standard courtesies such as transportation and accommodation for upcoming award ceremonies.

Advertisement

Karla Sofía Gascón had a questionable response to the controversy

Following the controversy, Gascón suggested that she was a victim of cancel culture. However, her remarks left a bad taste in the mouths of fans. “I only seek the freedom to exist without fear, to create art without barriers, and to move forward with my new life,” Gascón wrote on Instagram. “They want to apply the ‘cancel culture’ to me.”

Gascón’s comments were met with anger, as fans suggested that she was not taking accountability for her actions. “No one did anything; you alone provoked it with your hate speech to others,” one person commented. While others were more forgiving, writing, “Keep on moving forward. You are a great actress.”

The drama with Gascón does not seem to be ending soon. “Emilia Pérez” leads the nominations for the 2025 Oscars – although it is unclear if Gascón will attend. The annual ceremony is scheduled for March 2.

Advertisement

Should Karla Sofía Gascón be forgiven? Comment below!