Karen Huger Wants ‘Genius’ Katie Rost Back on ‘RHOP’ After She Apologized and Asked Andy Cohen for Her Job Back

The Grande Dame is gunning for Katie Rost’s grand return.

Karen Huger vocalized her support for the former housewife’s return to ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ after Katie publicly begged Andy Cohen for her job back.

via Page Six:

“I miss Katie and her wigs!” Huger, 58, tells Page Six in an exclusive interview while promoting her new two-part Bravo special, “Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion.”

“Ray misses Katie. I’ve had to stay on top of that one!” she jokes, referencing her husband’s known affection for the model. “They really enjoy each other a lot.”

In all seriousness, though, Huger — who originated “RHOP” alongside Rost, 41, in 2016 — tells us she “would love it if Katie came back” when the “right time” comes around.

“I am so here with open arms,” she says of Rost, whom she describes as a “silent, brilliant genius.”

“Her timing and what she will do [on the show] is so authentic to Katie. None of us can duplicate it,” Huger notes. “None of us can bring what Katie can bring to this group. And it is missed. That’s why she pops up all the time. Because when she comes, it’s like magic.”

Rost was recently spotted with the cast during a party that is believed to have been filmed for the next season of “Potomac.”

Although the reunion ignited social media speculation that the OG star had reclaimed a role on the hit reality show, sources close to production previously told Page Six that there were “no plans to bring Katie back as a ‘Housewife’ or ‘friend.’”

Still, Huger remains optimistic for the comeback of Rost, who is beloved by fans for her quirky personality and off-the-cuff remarks.

“If it ever lined up for Katie, I’d be right there opening the door. I would,” the La’ Dame Fragrance founder says. “The love is there for Katie. The calling from the viewers is there for Katie. … Let’s keep our fingers crossed and see what happens with Katie.”

Rost is most likely keeping her fingers crossed as well. Last week, the mother of threeexpressed her desire to sign a new contract for “RHOP” — while also apologizing to her former boss Cohen, 53, whom she had previously attacked online.

“I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen,” she wrote in a remorseful Instagram post that featured a nude photo from her modeling days.

“And I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave. I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work,” she promised before shamelessly reminding Cohen and Bravo that she is “hot and amazing.”

“And so I’m issuing this statement publicly,” she wrote, signing off with the hashtag “#katievibes.”

Following Season 1 of “RHOP,” Rost’s role was significantly reduced in Season 2, and she did not appear in Season 3. She filled in as a “friend” during Season 4, but was not invited to that year’s reunion — which caused her to lash out in a scathing Instagram comment.

“I’ll tell you what, this is a bunch of bull,” she wrote in 2019. “They are exploiting me, using my image and ya’ll don’t think Katie Rost has something to say about a season I was on???”

As Rost’s fate on Bravo figures itself out, Huger tells Page Six that she is reveling in her current family-focused reality TV project that sees her reuniting with loved ones to plan the future of their Surry County farmland.

“There is no better joy than shining a light on what I knew all along existed, which is a powerful family together: our humor, our intelligence, our fun,” the Virginia native says of filming with relatives such as Aunt Val and cousins Megan and David.

“At this very moment, I’m certainly enjoying my family special. The ‘Reunion’ is everything, and I’m so happy you all get to see why Karen is the way Karen is. It deserved that moment to shine specifically on that.”

Katie’s apology seemed rather genuine and we think she might just have a shot — NeNe should take notes.