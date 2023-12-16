Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hospitalized After Falling and Breaking His Hip

TMZ is reporting that former Lakers center and champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been hospitalized.

His rep, Deborah Morales, tells us … Kareem was attending the show Friday night — but it was unclear who was performing and where. Anyway, the former Lakers star center accidentally fell to the floor, shattering his hip.

Paramedics quickly responded and transported Kareem to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not disclosed.

Morales said Kareem was “deeply appreciative” of the support he received from the Los Angeles Fire Department on site and the “amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of (him).”

Based on what his rep is saying, it sounds like Kareem is going to be OK.

As you may know, Kareem has had some health issues in recent years, revealing his battle with prostate cancer in 2020 and chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.

We are wishing Kareem a safe and speedy recovery.